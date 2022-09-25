Vietnam Airlines named among world’s Top 100 Airlines in 2022 by Skytrax





The ranking is based on more than 14 million customer surveys in more than 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022.



In different categories of the 2022 World Airline Awards, Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways was ranked 15th among the world's Best Regional Airlines, and second among Asia’s Best Regional Airlines.



Meanwhile, Vietjet Air was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in Vietnam.

The World's Top 10 Airlines included Qatar Airways (Qatar), Singapore Airlines (Singapore), Emirates (UAE), ANA (Japan), Qantas Airways (Australia), Japan Airlines (Japan), Turkish Airlines (Turkey), Air France (France), Korean Air (the Republic of Korea), and Swiss International Air Lines (Switzerland).



This year marked the seventh time Qatar Airways has been named the world’s Best Airline since 1999./.