Vietnam Airlines makes emergency landing to save passenger
A Vietnam Airlines flight from Hanoi to Cambodia’s Siem Reap made an emergency landing to Da Nang International Airport after a passenger from the Republic of Korea (RoK) lost consciousness.
About 40 minutes into the trip, the passengers, seated 17G, began showing signs of fainting and experiencing a rapid deterioration in health condition. The cabin crew immediately administered emergency first aid in accordance with aviation safety protocols.
However, as the passengers’ condition failed to improve, the captain decided to divert the aircraft to Da Nang International Airport in central Vietnam for profesional medical attention as soon as possible.
Upon landing, Vietnam Airlines coordinated with ground staff to ensure the passenger was swiftly transported to a local hospital. The passenger's condition had stabilised.
Following the medical emergency response, the aircraft resumed its journey and safely arrived in Siem Reap.
The airline has affirmed its commitment to passenger safety and well-being in all situations./.