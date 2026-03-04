Vietnam Airlines maintains 12 direct routes linking Vietnam, Europe

Vietnam Airlines flights to and from Europe are continuing as scheduled, with close monitoring and coordination with relevant authorities maintained. Photo: VNA

Amid complex developments in the Middle East, Vietnam Airlines has affirmed that its flight network remains stable while routes may be flexibly adjusted when necessary to ensure the highest level of safety for passengers and crew.



From Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the national flag carrier currently operates 12 direct routes to major European destinations, including Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, London, Moscow, Milan, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam, using Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft.



Flights to and from Europe are continuing as scheduled, with close monitoring and coordination with relevant authorities maintained.



Vietnam Airlines has also prepared flexible operational plans to sustain safe, stable, and efficient flight operations.



Any route adjustments may result in longer flight times and cause knock-on impacts across the airline’s broader network. However, the carrier emphasised such measures are necessary, reaffirming safety as the top priority in all operational decisions./.