Vietnam Airlines launches online check-in at Dong Hoi airport

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Dong Hoi airport in the central province of Quang Binh from September 15 to improve their experiences and convenience.

The move has raised the total number of domestic and international airports applying this service to 18 and 30, respectively, toward the goal of becoming a digital airline.

Passengers will be able to check-in via www.vietnamairlines.com or the Vietnam Airlines app within 24 hours to one hour ahead of departure.



After the check-in process, they will receive an online boarding pass via e-mail. In case they do not have check-in luggage, they can go directly to the security counter with their online or printed boarding passes.

The service has already been deployed at domestic airports including Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Van Don, Cat Bi, Vinh, Chu Lai, Con Dao, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Dien Bien, Can Tho, Tho Xuan, Pleiku, Phu Cat and Phu Bai./.