Vietnam Airlines launches first direct Vietnam-Denmark route
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced the upcoming launch of the first-ever direct air route between Vietnam and Denmark, linking Ho Chi Minh City with the Danish capital, Copenhagen, starting from December 15.
The first and only direct service connecting the two countries at the moment is set to operate three times per week using the modern wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
Flights from HCM City are scheduled to depart at 22:45 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while return services from Copenhagen will take off at 10:50 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Dang Anh Tuan, Deputy CEO of Vietnam Airlines, stated the new air route presents an opportunity for the carrier to deepen global connectivity.
Copenhagen is a key economic, cultural and green technology hub in the region, as well as Northern Europe's largest aviation gateway, offering convenient onward connections to neighbouring countries such as Sweden, Norway and Finland via its well-integrated transit system.
In 2025, Vietnam Airlines plans to open or resume 15 international routes to major markets including Italy, Russia, China, the UAE, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and India. These routes aim not only to enhance economic and tourism links, but also to promote Vietnam’s image abroad, supporting the national target of welcoming 22 – 23 million international visitors this year./.