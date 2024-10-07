Making news
Vietnam Airlines launches direct flight to Munich
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) on October 5 officially launched its first and only direct flight between Vietnam and Munich, the capital of Bavaria state.
The inaugural flight, VN35, departed from Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport at 00:05.
Following the inaugural flight, Vietnam Airlines plans to expand its service with a route from Ho Chi Minh City to Munich, set to launch on October 7.
This two-times weekly service will depart Hanoi for Munich on Fridays and Sundays, and depart Munich for Hanoi on Mondays and Saturdays, operated by the modern wide-body aircraft Boeing 787.
For the HCM City – Munich service, flights will operate from HCM City on Mondays, and Munich on Tuesdays. Additional frequency will be seen from December 2024 with flights departing HCM City and Munich on Wednesdays and Thursdays respectively.
Munich is an important economic, tourism and transportation center in Germany. This city is also celebrated for its architectural splendor, rich history and cultural heritage. Munich is also known for Oktoberfest - the most famous beer festival in the world held every October.