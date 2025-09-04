Vietnam Airlines Group puts up 3.5 million tickets for early sale for Tet 2026

Passengers check in for their flights. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO, has officially begun early sale of tickets to meet rising travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

The peak travel period will run from February 2 to March 3, 2026 , with over 3.5 million tickets offered on domestic and international routes, up nearly 20% compared to the previous year.

Tickets became available from September 3 via the airline’s website, mobile app, official ticketing offices, and authorised agents.

This marks the first sale phase based on the approved flight schedule. The group said it will continue to adjust capacity and allocate slots depending on market demand, ensuring passengers have more options to plan their Tet journeys.

As usual, the busiest routes will be between Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City, and other key destinations such as Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Hue, Quy Nhon, Cam Ranh, and Phu Quoc. Seat capacity on the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City route is up nearly 18%, while the Ho Chi Minh City–Da Nang route is up nearly 9%. Services between Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, and Hue will increase by 9–13% year-on-year.

In addition, the group is expanding international flights connecting Vietnam with Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and other destinations, reflecting the growing demand for overseas travel during Tet.

To give passengers more flexibility, Vietnam Airlines will continue offering late-night and early-morning flights, with overnight services accounting for nearly 20% of the total schedule during Tet 2026. The airline said this helps optimize operations, reduce daytime congestion, and provide travellers with more options.

Alongside capacity increases, the Vietnam Airlines Group has strengthened staffing and ground services to support passengers during peak periods, while pledging to ensure absolute safety, maintain service quality, and deliver a comfortable travel experience.

The group stressed that adding more seats is not only about supply but also about making Tet journeys complete and meaningful for families reunion.

It advised travellers to plan early and purchase tickets only through official channels, its website, mobile app, ticketing offices, or authorised agents to avoid risks such as counterfeit or overpriced tickets during the peak season./.