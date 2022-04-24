Vietnam Airlines Group adds over 50,000 seats for upcoming holidays

To serve the increasing travel demand during the holidays of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will increase the number of its flights.



From April 24 to May 4, the group will focus on increasing the load on eight key tourist routes including: Hanoi and Hue, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Da Lat, Phu Quoc; and between Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, Cam Ranh and Phu Quoc.



A representative of Vietnam Airlines said that the strongest increase can be seen on the Ho Chi Minh City - Da Nang route with the addition of 46 flights, followed by the Hanoi - Da Nang with 40, and the Hanoi - Nha Trang with 38.



With this load increase, the group has added more than 255 flights, equivalent to over 50,000 seats, bringing the total supply of its entire domestic and international networks to nearly 2,700 flights and more than 524,000 seats in the above-mentioned period.



Earlier on March 29, Vietnam Airlines Group announced it will provide about 450,000 seats within seven days from April 28 to May 4. Of the amount, more than 395,000 seats, up 10 percent from 2019, on 2,000 flights will be offered by Vietnam Airlines and VASCO.



National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has increased the operation frequency across its entire international flight network in a bid to serve the travel demand. It has also expanded the network with new routes, including those connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi (India); and Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc to Singapore.



It is currently operating over 120 routes, connecting more than 22 provinces and cities across Vietnam and more than 30 destinations in Asia, Europe, Australia and the Americas./.