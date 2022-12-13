Vietnam Airlines Group adds over 1,500 flights for Lunar New Year festival

Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), has announced that it will add more than 1,500 flights or 224,000 seats to meet increasing travel demand before, during and after the coming Lunar New Year festival - the biggest traditional one of Vietnamese.

The addition will be on busy domestic routes connecting localities like Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Quang Nam, Buon Ma Thuot, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc.

From August 15, the group started millions of air tickets on both domestic and international flights for the occasion between January 6 and February 5, 2023 (on the 15th day of the last lunar month – the 15th day of the first lunar month).

Vietnam Airlines recommends that passengers buy tickets on its website, mobile application, ticket offices, and official agents to avoid buying fake tickets and unconfirmed ones.

Officials, civil servants, public employees and workers of State administrative and socio-political organisations in Vietnam will have seven days off from January 20 (Friday) to January 26 (Thursday) for Tet celebrations./.