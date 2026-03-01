Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Vietnam Airlines’ Europe flights unaffected by Middle East airspace closures

Vietnam Airlines’ flights between Vietnam and Europe continue to operate normally despite widespread airspace closures across parts of the Middle East triggered by recent airstrikes targeting Iran.
  Illustrative photo: VNA  

Vietnam Airlines’ flights between Vietnam and Europe continue to operate normally despite widespread airspace closures across parts of the Middle East triggered by recent airstrikes targeting Iran, a representative of the national carrier confirmed to the Vietnam News Agency on February 28 evening.

The airline is closely monitoring updates from relevant authorities and will notify passengers immediately of any schedule adjustments or itinerary changes that may arise.

Other Vietnamese carriers, including Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines and Sun PhuQuoc Airways, currently do not serve routes to Europe and have no flight paths crossing the airspace of Israel or Iran.

Amid airstrikes targeting capital Tehran and other cities across Iran on February 28, along with retaliatory actions against Israel, a number of Middle Eastern nations tightened aviation activities and announced temporary airspace closures./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Vietnam, Laos step up parliamentary cooperation to realise strategic cohesion

Vietnam, Laos step up parliamentary cooperation to realise strategic cohesion

Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), has published an article highlighting enhanced cooperation between the National Assemblies of Laos and Vietnam toward deepening their strategic partnership in the new period.
Read more

Top