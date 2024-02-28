Vietnam Airlines double flight frequency to Dien Bien

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will double its frequency on the Hanoi - Dien Bien route. (Photo: VNA)

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will double its frequency to two flights a day on the route connecting the capital city of Hanoi and the northwestern province of Dien Bien from March 6 to 30 to serve Visit Vietnam Year 2024 and celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.