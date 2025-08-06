Making news
Vietnam aims to advance specialised health care to meet modern treatment demands
As diseases grow more complex, specialised health care is becoming not only a natural evolution but also a critical force in enhancing medical quality and access.
Bettering medical services
According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam now boasts a nationwide healthcare network with 1,665 hospitals, 384 of which are non-public, supported by local commune- and ward-level stations. At the end of 2024, hospital bed capacity reached 34 per 10,000 people, slightly above the global average.
Vietnam’s tiered hospital system - primary, general, and specialised - ensures more effective coverage across regions. Central and provincial hospitals have increasingly adopted advanced techniques and technologies.
The ministry aims to restructure and streamline the healthcare system, expand grassroots services, establish specialised medical zones, and build high-tech capabilities. Key priorities include training and retaining skilled professionals, decentralising operations, and reinforcing the role of local authorities in healthcare governance. Hanoi has 42 public and 43 private hospitals, with many meeting international standards. They serve as national leaders in health care. Specialised institutions like Hanoi Heart Hospital and Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital are affirming their position through research and modern technology.
As part of the Capital Planning Scheme, five high-quality medical complexes are planned for Phu Xuyen, Soc Son, Hoa Lac, Son Tay, and Gia Lam. Hospitals such as Saint Paul and Hanoi Oncology will be upgraded into specialised centres, while new general and specialist hospitals will be built in strategic areas. High-risk infectious disease centres will be relocated out of urban zones to ensure safety.
Ho Chi Minh City is also prioritising specialisation, mastering complex procedures in obstetrics, surgery, oncology, and more. The city promotes international partnerships and foreign expertise while investing in domestic talent. The balanced development of public and private sectors has further enhanced service quality.
Ongoing challenges
Despite these strides, challenges persist. Regional disparities in life expectancy, child malnutrition, and mortality rates remain stark between urban and rural areas. The healthcare system remains largely treatment-focused, with limited emphasis on prevention. Grassroots care continues to lack adequate investment, raising overall healthcare costs.
Vietnam currently has around 483,000 medical professionals, still below target, with an uneven distribution and shortages in preventive care. Attracting experts to remote or specialised roles remains difficult.
Financing is another key concern. Despite increased budgets and insurance contributions, per capita spending lags behind the ASEAN average. Infrastructure investment, particularly in local health centres and public hospitals, falls short. These constraints hinder the development of high-tech hospitals that could attract foreign patients.
Associate Professor Dr Phan Le Thu Hang, Deputy Director of the Health Ministry's Department of Planning and Finance, stressed the system must serve three roles - a pillar of social welfare, a health security safeguard, and an economic contributor. Six core areas - governance, service delivery, technology, human resources, financing, and health information - must be synchronously improved.
Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to grassroots health care, specialised zones, and digital transformation. Key efforts include electronic health records, integrated lab systems, and a national health database. These initiatives aim to build a smart healthcare system based on three pillars - prevention, treatment, and intelligent management./.