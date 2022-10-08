Vietnam affirms to promote rule of law at national, international levels

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on October 7 affirmed Vietnam’s commitments to promoting the rule of law at the national and international levels while attending a debate on this issue chaired by the UN’s Sixth Committee (Legal).



Giang stressed that in the context of many complicated conflicts taking place in the world, international law and the basic principles of the UN Charter have always been the basic foundation of the international system.



He called on countries to respect the principle of peacefully solving international disputes and upholding the role of international arbitration bodies in the peaceful settlement of disputes as well as promoting the rule of law at the international level.



It is necessary to promote the rule of law in different regions, and Vietnam is making efforts with ASEAN countries to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous Southeast Asia.



He emphasised that Vietnam maintains concerns about recent complicated developments in the East Sea, as these actions reduce trust among countries, increase tensions and affect peace, security and stability in the region.



The Vietnamese diplomat called on all parties concerned to abide by international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), with full respect for diplomatic and legal processes.



On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the adoption of UNCLOS, Ambassador Giang stressted that Vietnam, as a founding member of the UNCLOS Group of Friends, and nearly 120 other member countries are actively working to enhance the understanding about and compliance with the convention - an important international document known as the “Constitution of the Oceans” and the legal framework for all activities at sea.



He also affirmed that Vietnam is carrying out judicial reforms, and strengthening the legal system to build a rule-of-law state, and will work closely with the UN and other partners to promote and ensure stronger adherence to the rule of law at the national and international levels.



At the debate, participants agreed that the rule of law and development were closely related and played an essential role in realising sustainable development goals, ensuring human rights and maintaining international peace and security, contributing to the implementation of the common agenda based on the principle of respecting national sovereignty./.