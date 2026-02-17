Vietnam affirms global responsibility at Board of Peace

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam's engagement in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza demonstrates Vietnam’s support for and readiness to contribute to international efforts for peace and development, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.



At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, founding chairman of the Board, Party General Secretary Lam will travel to the US, where he will attend the Board’s opening meeting, from February 18–20.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the trip, Dung said the visit also implements cooperation commitments on international issues under the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



According to the ambassador, Vietnam, a nation that has endured devastating wars, understands the value of peace, reconciliation and post-conflict reconstruction. The 14th National Party Congress affirmed that Vietnam will “proactively and responsibly engage in addressing regional and global issues”.



Becoming a founding member of the Board reflects that spirit, consistently implementing the Party’s foreign policy while enhancing the country’s reputation and standing.



The move also provides Vietnam an opportunity to contribute its experience and capabilities, while learning and integrating further through coordination with other countries in shared missions.



Vietnam hopes to work with other members to promote the Board’s role in advancing peace and rebuilding Gaza based on UN Security Council resolutions, safeguarding the legitimate interests of all parties, especially the Palestinian people, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, Dung said.



Although not a wealthy country, Vietnam has practical experience in post-war recovery and stands ready to contribute personnel and resources, within its capacity, to reconstruction efforts, socio-economic recovery and stabilising livelihoods in Gaza.



The ambassador noted that although the trip is multilateral in nature, it also holds important bilateral significance. The General Secretary’s attendance signals support for peace initiatives in general and Gaza reconstruction in particular, helping deepen Vietnam–US cooperation in addressing regional and global issues in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He expressed confidence that the visit will strengthen political trust, expand substantive cooperation and inject new momentum into bilateral relations in the time ahead./.