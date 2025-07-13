Vietnam affirms constructive role at APF-50

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh attended the 50th session of the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF-50) convened in Paris from July 9-13, reaffirming Vietnam’s active and constructive role within the Francophone community.



This is the first time Vietnam’s National Assembly has participated in the event, which brought together over 550 delegates from 59 countries and territories, at vice-presidential level.



It follows Vietnam’s successful hosting of the APF Executive Committee Meeting and the Parliamentary Forum on Francophone Cooperation in Food Security, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change in Can Tho in January.





Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh leads a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 50th session of the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF-50) convened in Paris from July 9-13. Photo: VNA

Vietnam has been widely recognised as a leading member of the Francophone community in the Asia-Pacific region. Since 1997, Nguyen Thuy Anh, head of Vietnam’s APF subcommittee, has been repeatedly re-elected to senior positions thanks to the trust of fellow members.



At the plenary session on July 12, themed “The Francophonie: A pillar in a world in crisis”, Anh delivered a keynote speech outlining Vietnam’s positions and proposals, reaffirming the country’s commitment to peace and multilateral cooperation.



Commending the conference theme, she stressed that as the world faces complex and unpredictable developments, geopolitical tensions, strategic rivalries, financial instability and food insecurity, this discussion is both timely and urgent.



She reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the core values of the Francophonie – peace, democracy, cultural and linguistic diversity, solidarity, cooperation and sustainable development – principles that align with Vietnam’s ongoing comprehensive national renewal.



The Vietnamese representative proposed three specific recommendations to strengthen APF operations and the broader Francophone community.