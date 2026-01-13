Dinh Bac (No. 7) and Thai Son (No. 6) of Vietnam's U23 team delivered an outstanding performance. Photo: AFC/VNA

The match at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium saw Saudi Arabia dominate possession and create several dangerous chances in the first half. However, Vietnam goalkeeper Trung Kien delivered an outstanding performance, making a series of crucial saves to keep the score level at halftime.The turning point came in the 64th minute when substitute Dinh Bac capitalised on a smart pass from Ngoc My, firing a superb left-footed shot from a tight angle to break the deadlock.The goal gave Vietnam confidence to control possession and defend resolutely as Saudi Arabia pushed forward in search of an equaliser. Goalkeeper Trung Kien was pivotal, making a series of crucial saves to preserve the lead despite heavy late pressure.The victory sent Vietnam U23 through to the quarterfinals as the Group A winner, while Saudi Arabia were eliminated. Jordan U23 claimed the second qualification spot after a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan./.