Vietnam advances to semifinals after victory over Timor Leste
In this game, coach Park Hang-seo gave the chance for many young players, such as centre defender Duy Cuong, midfielders Trong Long and Cong Den, and strickers Thanh Minh and Van Tung while most of the key players were put on the bench.
Despite dominating the game, Vietnam struggled to score in the first half, which saw them draw 0-0 with Timo Leste.
In the second half, Le Van Xuan crossed a ball to Van Tung, who opened a goal for Vietnam in the 52th minute. Eleven minutes later, Xuan once again created the opportunity for Ho Thanh Minh to score a header goal, securing a 2-0 win for Vietnam.
Vietnam led Group A thanks to the victory, followed by Indonesia after defeating Myanmar 3-1./.