Vietnam acts fast to shield seafood exports amid US tariff

Seafood processing for export (Photo: VietnamPLus)

Vietnam is taking swift and strategic action to safeguard its seafood industry in response to the US's 46% reciprocal tariff, as officials urge local producers to stay calm, stay the course, and stay competitive.

The tariff announcement, made on April 3 as part of a broader U.S. review covering over 180 economies, has prompted a flurry of high-level engagement. Just one day later, Party General Secretary To Lam held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald J. Trump, advocating early bilateral talks to reach a zero-tariff pact that preserves trade momentum between the two nations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 6 called for calm and strategic thinking. He urged provinces and enterprises not to panic but to seize the moment as an opportunity to accelerate economic restructuring, diversify markets, and strengthen long-term resilience.

In light of ongoing diplomatic negotiations, the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, has advised coastal provinces and the Mekong Delta to maintain production stability. Officials warn of premature harvesting or scaling down of operations, which could disrupt the supply chain and threaten industry-wide growth targets.

Provinces have been instructed to monitor local aquaculture operations closely and communicate transparent market updates to both producers and businesses to ensure confidence and continuity.

Technical support and guidance on sustainable aquaculture practices are being prioritised to reduce production costs, enhance quality, and ensure traceability, a key factor in avoiding origin fraud accusations and boosting competitiveness.

Authorities are also preparing contingency strategies, including redirecting export flows to high-growth markets such as China, the Republic of Korea, the EU, and Japan, while scouting for new trade opportunities.

Localities are encouraged to strengthen production linkages, streamline distribution channels, and help processors stockpile raw materials, setting the stage for businesses to fast-track deliveries in the next one to three months.

At the same time, efforts to boost domestic consumption are underway, with producers urged to create consumer-friendly products and forge stronger ties with supermarkets, restaurants, and hotels.

Authorities will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide timely updates to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to guide effective production policies in response to the evolving US trade policy.

In 2024, Vietnam’s seafood exports exceeded 10 billion USD, with key buyers including China, the US, Japan, the EU, and the Republic Korea. The momentum continued in the first quarter of 2025, with a value of 2.29 billion USD, rising 18.1% year-on-year./.