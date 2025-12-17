Vietnam actively participates in Int’l Migrants Day 2025 in Singapore

Singapore Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng (center) at the Vietnamese community booth. (Photo: Singapore Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng (white shirt, center) at the Vietnamese community booth. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has actively participated in activities marking International Migrants Day 2025 in Singapore, reflecting the strong engagement of the Vietnamese community in supporting migrant workers and promoting social cohesion.

The Ministry of Manpower of Singapore (MOM), in coordination with agencies supporting migrant workers on December 14 held a celebration at Downtown East’s D’Marquee, attracting around 10,000 participants. The Vietnam Association in Singapore (VNAS) joined the event with a range of practical activities, which were appreciated by the organisers.

VNAS members worked with the organising committee to distribute thousands of gift packages to migrant workers, including hundreds of Vietnamese workers. The association also contributed traditional cultural performances, while its exhibition booth drew strong visitor interest.

According to Nguyen Hong Trang, a VNAS representative, the association prepared 1,500 gift packages, including daily necessities and instant pho (noodle soup), to strengthen connections with migrant workers, particularly Vietnamese labourers.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh said the Vietnamese community, numbering over 33,000 people, has made important contributions to Singapore’s economy and bilateral relations, noting that such activities have helped strengthen community bonds.

VNAS also presented gifts to Vietnamese Catholic migrant workers following Mass at the Church of the Sacred Heart.

International Migrants Day aims to raise awareness of migrant workers’ role and contributions and promote mutual understanding and bond between Vietnamese migrants and communities of other countries in Singapore. Singapore’s Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng expressed appreciation for migrant workers and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to their welfare, highlighting progress in housing, health care and recreation since 2021.

Martin Koh, Deputy Director of Assurance, Care and Engagement at MOM, praised VNAS for its contributions, noting close coordination between the two sides at major community events since 2023./.