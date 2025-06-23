Making news
Vietnam activates response plans, ensuring safety for citizens in Israel, Iran
Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has worked closely with domestic authorities and representative offices in Israel, Iran, and adjacent areas to monitor developments and implement response measures amidst the escalating tensions between the two countries.
According to updates from the Vietnamese diplomatic missions in both nations, no Vietnamese casualties have been recorded to date.
Given the worsening situation, the MoFA has asked the missions in Israel, Iran, and adjacent areas to collaborate with local authorities, diplomatic corps, and international organisations there to facilitate the safe evacuation of citizens from war zones and high-risk areas. Vietnamese citizens, who remain in Israel and Iran, have been advised to relocate to safer areas or depart to third countries for return to homeland. Vietnamese representatives have maintained regular contact with the citizens and coordinated with domestic agencies to prepare support and evacuation measures in the coming days.
The MoFA has instructed all relevant diplomatic missions to stay vigilant and closely connected with Vietnamese citizens on the ground, and provide regular advisories urging them to remain calm, exercise caution, and strictly follow safety protocols issued by local authorities. Citizens are also advised to keep close tabs on alerts from the ministry and the embassies.
Vietnamese citizens in need of assistance should contact the 24/7 citizen protection hotlines of the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel at +972.555.025616 and +972.527274248; Vietnamese Embassy in Iran at +989339658252 and +989912057570; or the MoFA at +84 981848484./.