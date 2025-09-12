Vietnam accelerates industrial restructuring, targets major logistics hub

Cai Mep deep-water port (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked its affiliated agencies to accelerate industrial restructuring, with a focus on mastering, transferring and applying new technologies, and developing high-quality human resources for strategic, foundational, emerging and supporting industries.

Under Document No. 6769/BCT-KHTC dated September 9, the MoIT outlined the implementation of tasks assigned in the Prime Minister’s Official Dispatch No. 133/CD-TTg issued on August 12, 2025, regarding measures to boost economic growth in 2025.

Accordingly, the industry’s added value is targeted to grow 9.6–9.8% in 2025, with manufacturing and processing increasing by 11.2–11.5%. The ministry will also build and effectively implement a legal framework for smart production, smart factories and smart governance models.

In addition, coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology will be strengthened to realise the national programme on strategic technologies and industries. Policies will be developed to encourage enterprises to invest in innovation, absorb and master core and source technologies, while promoting protection of industrial property rights.

The Agency of Foreign Trade is tasked with implementing synchronised solutions to achieve a 12% increase in export turnover and a trade surplus of 30 billion USD. Efforts will be made to promote digitalisation, simplify administrative procedures, and support businesses in building traceability systems that meet international quality standards.

Close monitoring of the global rice market and import-export policies of other countries will be carried out, along with identifying demand in markets with untapped potential such as the US and Africa. This information will be promptly shared with localities and enterprises to ensure suitable production and export strategies. The ministry will also study the development of a “duty-free port” model to help Vietnam become a major logistics hub, with a report to be submitted to competent authorities in this October.

The Trade Promotion Agency will lead efforts to identify and develop key product groups associated with the Vietnam National Brand, and carry out large-scale, specialised promotion programmes for specific industries in major markets. Promotion of Vietnamese goods in markets with free trade agreements (FTA) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CEPA), niche markets and new markets such as Halal products, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Brazil and North Africa will be strengthened. Activities such as farm produce weeks, green fairs and Vietnamese goods fairs will be held to connect supply and demand, and encourage green, eco-friendly consumption trends.

The Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industry Promotion will support eco-labelling and certification activities for sustainable products.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development will renew the implementation of the “Vietnamese prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign, expand trade promotion and stimulate consumption. The retail sales of goods and consumer service revenues are targeted to rise by about 12% in 2025.

The ministry will closely monitor supply and prices, particularly in areas affected by natural disasters and storms, to ensure sufficient supplies, stabilise prices and prevent speculation or hoarding.

The Trade Promotion Agency has also been assigned to work with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to support localities and businesses in tapping cultural and local identity elements to build product brands. These include OCOP (One Commune, One Product) goods, handicrafts, souvenirs, regional specialties and community-based tourism products, thereby enhancing value and competitiveness both at home and abroad./.