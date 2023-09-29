Vietnam a popular destination for Koreans on Chuseok holiday: survey

According to a recent survey conducted by the Incheon International Airport Corporation from August 7 to August 24 regarding passenger opinions, Vietnam is chosen by 14.5% of the respondents, ranking second on the list of most favoured international travel destinations for Chuseok. Japan topped the list with a rate of 28.2%.



Vietnam also placed second among preferred travel destinations for those aged 20 and 30 (13.8% of respondents) and those aged 40 and 50 (12.8% of respondents).



This year, for the first time, the RoK government designated October 2 as a one-off temporary holiday, extending the length of the Chuseok holiday to six days. If employees use their annual leave, they can enjoy a free-from-work period of up to 12 days.



According to the survey, 38.2% of respondents preferred longer trips of more than a week, an increase from the 30.3% rate for the summer vacation this year. The proportion of people intending to travel abroad was 9.3%, the highest since the survey began in 2017./.