Vietnam a model of economic development: Mexican official

Over the past 50 years, Mexico has witnessed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in national construction and development, considering it a model for not only the Latin American region but also countries across the world, said Yeidckol Polevnsky Gurwitz, chair of the Asia-Pacific Foreign Relations Committee of the Mexican Senate.



At a meeting with newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai on March 18, part of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (May 19, 1975 – 2025), the Mexican official described Ho Chi Minh ideology as the lodestar that guided Vietnam to success, and the slogan "Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh" has always been a source of inspiration throughout her youth, motiving her to spend years seeking books about him in Spanish.



Affirming the warm sentiments of the Mexican Government and people to their Vietnamese countarparts over the past half-century, Yeidckol emphasised that the Senate and other legislative bodies in Mexico will fully support the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations which is viewed as an opportunity to enhance understanding and friendship between the two countries.



She added that the Mexican parliament is always willing to facilitate trade promotion activities between the two countries, aiming to make bilateral trade and investment on par with the potential and depth of Vietnam-Mexico relations.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai (left) and Yeidckol Polevnsky Gurwitz, chair of the Asia-Pacific Foreign Relations Committee of the Mexican Senate. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Ambassador Hai affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting traditional relations with Latin American countries, especially with the State, parliament, and people of Mexico.



Mexico was one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam at the time when the Southeast nation had just succeeded in its struggle for national independence and reunification, he noted.



During those historic moments, millions of peace lovers around the world, including Mexican people, supported the righteous struggle of the Vietnamese people. Vietnam will always remember this invaluable support from the Government and people of Mexico, Hai said.



Agreeing with the host on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations, Hai said the Vietnamese Embassy has strengthened support for businesses from both countries in trade and promotion. Several Vietnamese companies are currently operating effectively in Mexico, including vehicle manufacturer VinFast and information technology group FPT.



He also said besides organising vibrant cultural exchange events to celebrate the 50th anniversary, the legislative bodies of both countries need to continue to enhance high-level delegation exchanges, thereby fostering mutual understanding./.

