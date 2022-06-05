Making news
Vietnam a flagship of ASEAN: Russian media
According to the article, Vietnam is not only one of the flagships of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) but also really proves its leadership role, becoming a central player in regional issues and the "key" to those matters.
Vietnam's strength lies in its growing prestige and position in the international arena, and its attractive business environment, political stability, and predictable foreign policy, Grigory said in his article.
According to the Russian expert, Vietnam's consistent and constructive stance on establishing a peaceful and stable environment in the region, including in the East Sea, is an important factor to help Hanoi adapt to the modern geopolitical situation.
He also highly valued Vietnam's role in the process of finding consensus with China on the East Sea-related issues, especially through the direction of the Communist Parties of the two countries to create specific results.
According to the author, even in sensitive issues such as human rights, Vietnam has also made significant contributions, which are positively evaluated by the United Nations./.