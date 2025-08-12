Vietnam – Laos strong friendship vital to mutal national development, defence: State President

State President Luong Cuong (R) meets Lieutenant General Vongsone Inpanphim (Photo: VNA)

The great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos are of importance to the cause of national construction and defence in each country, forming an enduring principle of their survival and development, said State President Luong Cuong.



He made the statement while hosting a reception on August 11 for Lieutenant General Vongsone Inpanphim, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from August 10 to 14.



The State leader underscored that Vietnam always treasures the wholehearted support Laos has extended during past struggles for national liberation and in current efforts for national development and defence. He affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to working alongside Laos to firmly safeguard revolutionary achievements for the peace, stability, and development of both nations.



Highlighting that defence collaboration is a pillar of bilateral ties, President Cuong praised the comprehensive cooperation between the two defence ministries and the two Departments of Politics in particular, especially in the areas of strategic consultation, military training, officer development, and joint activities such as border defence exchanges and repatriation of the remains of fallen soldiers and experts.

State President Luong Cuong (centre) and representatives from the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army (Photo: VNA)

He suggested the two armies strengthen cooperation and exchanges in developing politically strong armed forces, consolidate and protect the Party’s ideological foundation, and maintain the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over the People’s Army in all aspects. He emphasised the need to improve the role and effectiveness of the Party building and political work in each cooperation programme and project between the two armies. Additionally, he called for stronger communications work to raise public awareness of the history and significance of the special ties between Vietnam and Laos.



He took the occasion to thank the Lao Party, Government, military, and people for facilitating the search and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during wartime in Laos.



Lieutenant General Vongsone Inpanphim, for his part, briefed the Vietnamese leader on the outcomes of his talks with Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Director of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army, spotlighting key cooperation between the two sides over the recent past and the 2025-2026 cooperation plan.



He voiced his deep appreciation for Vietnam’s steadfast assistance to the Lao State and armed forces, affirming that in any circumstances, the Lao People’s Army will always stand shoulder to shoulder with its Vietnamese counterpart to safeguard both nations and nurture their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation./.