Making news
Vietnam – Cuba rice project bears “golden seeds” of friendship
After 23 years of implementation (2002–2025), the Vietnam – Cuba cooperation project on rice production (VIBA) has achieved remarkable success, helping the Caribbean nation move toward food security and self-sufficiency.
Speaking at the project review ceremony in Varadero town of Matanzas province, Cuba’s Minister of Agriculture Ydael Perez Brito described it as an epitome of effective partnership and shared efforts between the two nations.
Launched in 2002, the project covered four rice-growing regions across 11 Cuban provinces. In its 2024–2025 phase, yields of fresh unhusked rice averaged 5.8 tonnes per hectare, 2.5 times higher than the traditional local output and surpassing the project’s initial target of 5 tonnes.
Throughout five phases, Vietnamese and Cuban experts have worked closely to share technology and expertise, helping Cuba improve its agricultural capacity.
Deputy Director of the project Nguyen Truong Son attributed the project’s success to the strong support of both countries' Parties and Governments, as well as the relentless dedication by thousands of experts, engineers, and farmers from both sides.
As a result, four high-yield, high-quality, and short-term VIBA rice varieties were developed successfully and cultivated on a large scale. The project also trained 80 Cuban agricultural engineers and transferred modern farming technologies.
Farmer Lazaro Puerta from Camaguey province expressed gratitude to Vietnamese specialists, noting that his unhusked rice output rose from 2–3 tonnes to over 8 tonnes per hectare thanks to their guidance.
At the event, Minister Perez Brito presented certificates of merit to Vietnamese experts and the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences for their contributions to bilateral cooperation in rice production. He affirmed that the project stands as a lasting symbol of the loyal friendship between Cuba and Vietnam.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long said the project reflects Vietnam’s long-term commitment to supporting Cuba’s agricultural development and food security, laying the groundwork for a new phase of agricultural development in Cuba and deeper cooperation in the field.
The conclusion of this fifth phase marks not an end but a new beginning in the two nations’ shared journey toward sustainable agriculture and enduring friendship./.