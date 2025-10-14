Making news
Vietnam – Cuba network launched for agricultural biotechnology, natural healthcare
The Vietnam–Cuba agricultural biotechnology and natural health network, an initiative by the Vietnamese Green Economics Institute, has recently been launched in Havana, Cuba.
Speaking at the October 11 event, Duong Bich Diep, Director of the institute, said that the network will serve as a comprehensive and synchronous platform connecting ideas to practice, and research to production and trade. It aims to help Cuban products reach the Vietnamese market and beyond, while enabling Cuba’s scientific knowledge to accompany Vietnam’s development process.
Leandro Luis Licea Vargas, President of the Cuban-based Labiofam group – a co-organiser of the network’s launch, said the initiative would open up broad cooperation opportunities in biotechnology research, development, and commercialisation of pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the well-being of both nations. The event was one of the highlights in a series of activities marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnam–Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2025).
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long expressed confidence that through the network, the two countries will jointly leverage their strengths and potential to generate valuable research outcomes and biotechnology products.
During its working visit to Cuba from October 8 – 13, a Vietnamese delegation of officials and businesses, including those from the Green Economics Institute, held meetings with major Cuban biotechnology corporations and research institutes, including BioCubaFarma and Labiofam. Representatives from both sides signed cooperation documents for joint projects on biotechnology research, technology transfer, trade, and the establishment of joint ventures.
The delegation also met with Cuban officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga and Minister of Agriculture Ydael Jesús Pérez Brito, who pledged favourable conditions and legal frameworks for the development of the network and called on Vietnamese investors to collaborate with Cuba in high-potential sectors.
In addition, the Vietnamese delegation conducted several humanitarian activities, including presenting gifts to a nursing home in Havana and donating 487 tonnes of rice to the Cuban people./.