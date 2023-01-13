Vietnam – best Culinary Destination in Asia: Travel+Leisure





According to the magazine, if there’s one cultural cuisine that bursts with umami goodness, it’s Vietnamese cuisine. The country, apart from its beautiful landscapes, is known for its food.

“Everywhere you go, you’ll be met with local, regional delicacies that will bowl you over, as you soak in new, exciting experiences and visit stunning destinations,” the magazine said.

It also recommends best places to explore in Vietnam are Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City. Must-try food include Pho, Banh Mi, Banh Cuon (rice rolls) and coffee, and the best time to visit the country is from November to March when the weather is the most comfortable, not too hot, not too cold and there are no pouring rain or stormy days.

Asia is the largest continent in the world. The continent is a melting pot of cultures, which varies from region to region. The place has a varied landscape, complete with snow-capped peaks, volcanoes, and a vast gastronomic culture, according to Travel+Leisure.

Out of 17 countries in their Bucket List Places in Asia in 2023, Singapore is recommended as Best City, Indonesia - Best Beach Destination, Goa - Best Beach Destination, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi - Best Wedding Destination, Bangkok - Best Shopping Destination, Bali - Best Destination To get Close To Nature and Sri Lanka - Best Wildlife Destination./.