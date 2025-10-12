Vietnam – Attractive destination for French tourists in summer 2025: French daily

Foreign tourists visit Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Illustrative photo: VNA

Vietnam has emerged as the most popular Asian destination chosen by French tourists this summer, with visitor numbers growing by 54.7% compared to the same period last year, according to French daily Le Figaro.



Amidst global economic fluctuations, Vietnam has made a remarkable mark on the world tourism map, becoming a phenomenon of French tourism success in 2025.



The newspaper assessed that 54.7% is the highest growth rate among international destinations outside Europe, reflecting a clear trend among French travellers this year. They are prioritising countries that are safe, affordable, and offer rich cultural experiences.



It cited data from the Union of Tour Operating Companies (SETO) showing that while many traditional destinations for French tourists such as Greece, Turkey, Thailand, and the US have seen declines due to natural disasters, political instability, or rising costs, Vietnam has achieved the strongest growth in the region, far surpassing other Asian countries.



French tourism experts attributed this success to Vietnam’s stable environment, flexible visa policies, and competitive service prices. The 45-day visa exemption for French citizens and many other European countries, along with the increasingly convenient direct flight network between Paris and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, has made Vietnam an attractive choice for French vacationers seeking to explore Asia.



Beyond the cost factor, Vietnam is also highly rated for its diverse tourism offerings, combining cultural heritage, nature, cuisine, and resort experiences. Its image as a friendly, peaceful, and culturally rich destination helps it stand out in the region, especially as many Asian countries face the impacts of natural disasters or political tensions.



Also according to Le Figaro, among the popular winter destinations favoured by French tourists, Vietnam continues to rank among the top alongside Egypt and the Dominican Republic. With impressive growth rates, increasingly modern tourism infrastructure, and a reputation as a safe and friendly country, Vietnam is affirming its position as one of the “new bright spots” in Asian tourism for 2025, while also solidifying its strong presence on the global tourism map./.