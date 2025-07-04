Vietnam – An Attractive Destination For Medical Tourism

Patients are treated in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber at the Vietnam National Institute of Marine Medicine. (Photo: VNA)

Not only does Vietnam attract international tourists with its landscapes, culture, and cuisine, but it is also gradually becoming a reliable destination for medical treatment, offering high-quality services at reasonable costs.

An Indonesian patient with rectal cancer receives treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital in July 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Health estimates that approximately 300,000 people from abroad visit Vietnam each year for medical examination and treatment.

Opening up prospects

Doctors from the Tu Du and Nhi Dong 1 hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City perform coordinated surgery on a pregnant Singaporean woman on May 28, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

On May 28, fetal intervention specialists and pediatric cardiologists from Tu Du Hospital and Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City successfully performed a complex in-utero heart intervention on the fetus of a Singaporean woman. The mother was 22 weeks pregnant, and the fetus had been diagnosed with a severe congenital heart defect. This significant achievement has garnered the attention of the regional medical community.

The success of the surgery not only demonstrates that Vietnamese doctors have mastered and successfully applied new techniques, but it also serves as an impetus to attract foreigners to Vietnam for medical examination and treatment.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan has sent a letter of commendation to the teams and leadership of the two hospitals. The minister noted that the successful application of the fetal heart intervention technique has opened up numerous opportunities for the development of advanced technology and specialised techniques in medical services. This achievement has also enhanced the trust in, reputation, and prestige of Vietnam’s healthcare sector in the international arena.

Doctors at the Saint Paul General Hospital in Hanoi perform surgery to treat choledochal cysts in a 4-year-old Australian patient on December 5, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Previously, an Australian family living in Bali, Indonesia, took their 4-year-old daughter to Vietnam for single-port laparoscopic surgery to treat choledochal cysts – a technique currently performed successfully by only two centres in the world.

After the surgery conducted at the Hanoi-based Saint Paul’s Hospital, the child patient quickly recovered with a small incision, leaving no large scars, leaving the family relieved and completely satisfied with the operation.

Dr. Le Nhat Huy, Deputy Director of the Centre for Colorectal and Perineal Surgery at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital, operates on a patient in March 2025. (Photo: Viet Duc Friendship Hospital)

Meanwhile, at the Viet Duc Friendship Hospital in Hanoi, a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman living in New Zealand underwent a surgery to reconstruct the perineum and anal sphincter after three failed surgeries in New Zealand. Ten days after being discharged from the hospital in good health, she and her Iranian husband expressed their absolute satisfaction with the quality of treatment and the dedication of the Vietnamese medical team.

Recently, the Colorectal-Perineal Surgery Centre of the Viet Duc Friendship Hospital has received patients who had been unsuccessfully treated in Poland, Hungary, Japan, or the UK.

Foreigners have considered making the journey to Vietnam to benefit from the country’s improved healthcare services, lower medical costs, and skilled medical staff.

Notably, Ho Chi Minh City, which attracts more than 40% of foreign visitors using medical services in Vietnam, represents great potential to develop medical tourism through strong promotion and appropriate policies.

Hospitals seize opportunities

A British patient (centre) with immune thrombocytopenia and a rare blood type is saved with blood donated by Vietnamese volunteers at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The increasing number of foreigners coming to Vietnam for medical treatment has opened up great opportunities for medical tourism. To anticipate this trend, major hospitals have been actively training high-quality human resources, upgrading facilities, and promoting international cooperation.

Deputy Director of the HCM City Institute of Traditional Medicine Nguyen Thanh Tuyen said that the institute has been offering medical tourism for about three years. This is part of its development orientation, but the effectiveness of the medical tourism programme so far is still limited, not commensurate with the institute’s potential.

Illustrative photos: Medical examination and treatment at the HCM City Institute of Traditional Medicine and the HCM City Oriental Medicine Association. (Photo: VNA)

Although the institute has continuously engaged in promotion programmes of the tourism department and travel companies, it has mainly taken part in surveys and introduction activities, and there have not been as many medical tourist groups as expected. The institute has mainly received individual tourists.

However, medical tourism is still a priority of the institute in the coming time, focusing on seeking a common voice with travel companies to meet the diverse needs of international tourists.

Illustrative photo: A Cambodian patient with Whitmore’s disease recovers after three weeks of intensive treatment at City International Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City in June 2025. (Photo: VNA)

In addition, he noted, the unit aims to develop a contingent of doctors with high expertise and good foreign language skills, and to provide comprehensive support from reception to treatment.

“Tourists from different countries have different needs, depending on the disease model, the need for care, or the desire to learn about Vietnamese medicine. The institute needs to approach and apply cooperation models aligned with the specific needs of each group,” said Tuyen.

A leader of a specialised hospital in HCM City also said that there remain difficulties in medical tourism development in public hospitals, with the rate of foreigners coming for treatment still low. Foreign tourists and patients tend to go to cosmetic hospitals or large private centres.

A doctor from the Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital examines a patient. (Photo: VNA)

As a Grade-1 specialised hospital, the HCM City Dermatology Hospital has become a trusted destination for both domestic and foreign patients in the treatment of skin and cosmetic diseases.

Hospital Director Dr. Nguyen Thi Phan Thuy said that the hospital’s biggest advantage is its staff’ high expertise and the combination of modern medicine and advanced cosmetic technology.

Doctors from the Military Central Hospital 108 perform the first limb transplant in Southeast Asia in February 2020. (Photo: VNA)

The Military Central Hospital 108 also aims to promote training and strengthen research cooperation with partners in more than 40 countries and many international organisations to acquire experience, techniques, and the quintessence of global medicine. The achievements of the domestic health sector not only generate opportunities to improve the quality of life for patients but also demonstrate the sector’s capacity and strong efforts in integrating into the world.

The hospital is striving to become a prestigious and friendly healthcare facility not only for Vietnamese military personnel and people but also for foreigners visiting, living, and working in Vietnam.

Vietnam has sufficient resources, capabilities

Director of the HCM City Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong said that more international tourists are coming to Vietnam for medical treatment thanks to good service quality and competitive costs. In addition to upgrading facilities, hospitals in the city are improving their professional quality to meet international standards so that international insurance companies can sign contracts, creating conditions for foreigners to come for treatment.

Types of health tourism such as hot spring bathing, spa, and meditation, have become very popular. In the photo: Tram Tau hot spring resort. (Photo: VNA)

Dr. Vu Nam from the National Economics University, who is also former Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism Market under the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, said that medical tourism and health tourism/wellness tourism are developing in many countries around the world.

Vietnam has enough resources and capabilities to develop both types of tourism, he opined.

Healthcare tourism activities such as hot spring bathing, spa, and meditation have become very popular. However, he added, those related to specialised medical examination and treatment still has a lot of room for development in the future.

Vietnamese doctors are said to be highly skilled, on par with those in the region and the world. In the photo: Doctor Nguyen Phu Huu of Binh Dan Hospital instructs Philippine doctors on robotic surgery techniques in March 2023. (Photo: VNA)

First, Vietnam now has a modern hospital system with many meeting international standards, especially in big cities like Hanoi and HCM City.

Second, Vietnamese doctors are highly skilled, on par with those in the region and the world.

Vietnam possesses a wide variety of traditional medicine and medicinal plants, boasting great potential for medical tourism. Illustrative photo: International delegates experience examination and treatment methods using Vietnamese traditional medicine at an event organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2019. (Photo: VNA)

Third, in addition to Western medicine, the country also possesses traditional medicine and medicinal plants such as acupuncture or herbal therapies, boasting great potential for medical tourism.

Finally, medical costs in Vietnam are much cheaper than in other countries in the region and the world.

The tourism development strategy to 2030 also places special emphasis on developing quality, diverse, and distinctive tourism products, with priority given to health-related tourism such as medical tourism and wellness tourism, to make use of natural and cultural resources and bring into play the national identity.

Vietnam’s tourism development strategy to 2030 has placed special emphasis on developing quality, diverse and distinctive tourism products, prioritising health-related tourism. Illustrative photo: Hot mineral spring bathing, the top choice of Russian tourists when coming to Khanh Hoa. (Photo: VNA)



Efforts made to become leading healthcare centre in ASEAN

Illustrative photo: Vietnam International Medical Exhibition – Pharmedi Vietnam 2024, held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, brings together nearly 1,000 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories in September 2024. (Photo: VNA)

In 2024, the HCM City People’s Committee approved the project on developing the local healthcare system so that the city can become a healthcare centre in the ASEAN region from now until 2030 and beyond.

Surgical robots are used at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

The municipal Department of Health said this is a strategic step to not only improve the quality of health services but also realise the goal set out in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 31 on the direction and tasks of city development by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

With a sustainable development strategy and the determination of the entire system, HCM City is gradually realising the goal of becoming a leading healthcare centre in ASEAN. It is working to not only meet the healthcare needs of domestic patients but also attract international ones, helping affirm Vietnam’s position on the world’s healthcare map.

Great opportunity for tourism

According to Dr. Nam, combining tourism with healthcare is a rapidly growing trend in the tourism industry.

What should Vietnam do?

This presents a significant opportunity for Vietnam’s tourism industry, Nam emphasised.

Nam said that there are four large medical tourism models in the world: cosmetic surgery tourism and appearance care, treatment of serious and fatal diseases (such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, organ transplants), medical tourism combined with resort tourism, and traditional medicine tourism.

Vietnam has disadvantages and opportunities to develop medical tourism. Illustrative photo: Tourists experience herbal foot bathing at Con Ho, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA )

Of the four models, in the short term, Vietnam may not be able to compete with countries like Thailand or the Republic of Korea in terms of cosmetic surgery and appearance care. However, regarding the other three, Vietnam can completely compete fairly with other countries thanks to its natural condition and climate advantages, rich medicinal plant resources, and the skillfulness of doctors, Nam analysed.

However, to turn medical and healthcare tourism into a key product, there is still much to be done, he opined.

First, Vietnam needs to have a clear strategy for medicine and healthcare development. In 2023, the Ministry of Health issued a project to develop traditional medicine services and products for tourists by 2030. However, a broader strategy is still needed to cover all the above-mentioned models and devise a clear development roadmap for each model.

To do this, he added, the tourism and health sectors require close cooperation as well as general support and direction from the Government.

Illustrative photo: A surgery is performed at the Hanoi Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital. (Photo: VNA)

Second, it is necessary to identify destinations and establishments serving healthcare tourists so as to develop specific medical or healthcare tourism products.

Third, the State and businesses should work together more closely in promoting these products and services, branding Vietnam as a leading medical and healthcare tourism destination in the region, especially for services that Vietnam has strengths in such as dental services, traditional medicine, and functional rehabilitation, Nam proposed.

Region- and world-level hospitals required

Duong Huy Luong, Deputy Director of the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management, stated that Vietnamese citizens spend approximately 2 billion USD annually on medical services abroad. This figure is expected to rise to between 3 and 4 billion USD in the near future.

Vietnam aims to build modern medical facilities on par with international standards by 2050. (Infographics: VNA)

Therefore, to become a healthcare centre in ASEAN, the country needs to improve high-quality medical human resources, invest more in infrastructure, develop specialised medical services, and combine modern medicine and traditional medicine. It also needs to promote digital transformation, R&D and innovation, simplify administrative procedures, and ensure competitive costs.

The Hue Central Hospital’s Stroke Centre surpasses the gold award level and achieves the Platinum award according to the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) standards in delivering emergency and stroke treatment. It is one of three hospitals in Vietnam to receive the award. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Luong also said that the Government is encouraging hospitals, both public and private, to transform into specialised medical centres.

The Health Ministry has developed a project on high-quality medical examination and treatment to attract foreigners and people who can afford medical examination and treatment in Vietnam.

According to this project, the domestic healthcare system will serve various groups of patients, including vulnerable and low-income people as well as those with demand for high-quality services./.