Vietnam–Uruguay relations poised for further elevation: Uruguayan Ambassador

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit on July 7, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Uruguayan Ambassador to Vietnam Raúl Juan Pollak Giampietro has affirmed that bilateral relations are developing in a positive and stable manner, with ample room to be elevated to a new level in the coming period.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Pollak Giampietro noted that although the two countries have yet to formally establish a comprehensive partnership, the foundations of bilateral cooperation have been steadily strengthened and expanded, particularly in the fields of economy and trade, science and technology, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges.



On the political and diplomatic front, dialogue between the two sides has been constructive and increasingly substantive. Notably, the meeting between Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last July has generated new momentum for bilateral relations.



In the economic-trade field, the diplomat said that while bilateral trade remains modest relative to potential, growth has been encouraging, with two-way trade increasing by more than 40% over the past year, and significant room for further expansion, he said, expressing optimism about prospects in the years ahead as both sides work to improve market access conditions and promote more substantive cooperation between their business communities.



To further advance the bilateral ties, Ambassador Pollak Giampietro emphasised the importance of continuing to refine and deepen the bilateral legal framework, alongside improving and simplifying trade-related procedures.



The two sides are currently studying and promoting the signing of cooperation agreements in a range of areas, including agriculture, customs, culture and sports, as well as visa facilitation to encourage tourism and people-to-people exchanges. Uruguay is also moving to systematise import–export procedures to help businesses in both countries better understand regulations and operate more smoothly, he shared.



Uruguayan Ambassador to Vietnam Raúl Juan Pollak Giampietro (Photo: VNA)

Assessing collaboration potential in trade and investment, he highlighted strong complementarities, particularly in technology and innovation, saying that Uruguay is leading Latin America in software exports on a per-capita basis, while Vietnam is emerging as a key semiconductor manufacturing hub in Asia. This economic complementarity, he assessed, creates very positive expectations for cooperation in technology and innovation.



As one of the world’s leading beef exporters, with products present in some of the most demanding markets, Uruguay is keen to expand exports of high-quality beef to Vietnam. Conversely, Vietnam is seen as having considerable potential to increase exports to Uruguay, especially agricultural products such as tropical fruits, coffee and nuts.



In science, technology and agriculture, Uruguay is making strong investments in biotechnology, involving more than 20 startups as well as renowned research institutions such as the Pasteur Institute and the Clemente Estable Institute of Biological Research. With a population of around three million yet food production sufficient to supply more than 30 million people and exports to over 140 countries, Uruguay aims to enhance efficiency, sustainability and climate resilience through technological innovation. These areas are viewed as promising avenues for cooperation, enabling both countries to jointly address shared challenges related to sustainable development and emissions reduction.



Regarding cooperation between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), the ambassador reaffirmed that Uruguay is among the countries actively promoting progress toward a trade agreement between Mercosur and Vietnam. The recent decision to launch negotiations on a preferential trade agreement at the Mercosur Summit is expected to help expand trade, enhance market access and diversify economic relations between the two regions.



In sports, particularly football, Uruguay stands ready to cooperate with Vietnam through exchange programmes for coaches and players between national teams or clubs.



Reflecting on his tenure, Ambassador Pollak Giampietro said he will continue to work actively to comprehensively advance bilateral ties and further deepen the friendship between the two countries for the shared benefit of their peoples./.