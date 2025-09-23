Vietnam–Germany: 50 years of substantive cooperation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the latter’s state visit to Vietnam on January 24, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on September 23, 1975, Vietnam and Germany have steadily strengthened and expanded their ties across all fields, deepening cooperation in a substantive manner and creating strong momentum to elevate the bilateral partnership to new heights.



Half a century of substantive cooperation



In the last 50 years, friendship and collaboration between the two nations have flourished in politics, diplomacy, economy, education, and local-level exchanges.



The relationship reached a milestone in October 2011 with the signing of the Hanoi Joint Statement on a Strategic Partnership for the Future, followed in July 2025 by the Joint Statement establishing the Vietnam–Germany Energy Partnership. Under the 2023–2025 Strategic Action Plan, five priority areas were identified: reinforcing commitment to a rules-based order and expanding security policy cooperation; deepening economic ties and connectivity while promoting energy and digital transformation; fostering a forward-looking partnership on climate, energy, and the environment; enhancing cooperation in education, science, technology, and innovation; and strengthening people-to-people exchanges.



Regular high-level visits have injected fresh impetus into the partnership. Notable engagements include German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse’s State visit to Vietnam in January 2024, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s participation in the Global Women’s Summit in Berlin in July 2025.



Party and people-to-people diplomacy have also expanded. Defence and security cooperation has recorded significant progress, becoming a key pillar of the strategic partnership amid growing global geopolitical challenges.



The two sides have established effective dialogue and cooperation mechanisms such as the Strategic Dialogue, Foreign Policy Consultation, and Joint Committees on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. At multilateral forums, Vietnam and Germany share common views on multilateralism, a rules-based international order, international law, and the principles of the UN Charter.

State Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (fifth from right) witnesses the signing of the Joint Statement on the establishment of the Vietnam–Germany Energy Partnership in Berlin on July 3, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Economic and trade cooperation: A key driver



Germany is Vietnam’s top trading partner in the EU, its 12th largest globally, and the fourth-largest European investor in the country.



Two-way trade grew sharply from 5.6 billion USD in 2011 to 11.1 billion USD in 2024. German businesses are increasingly attracted to Vietnam’s investment environment as part of efforts to diversify supply chains and reduce overdependence on single markets.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh, the two economies are highly open and complementary, with dynamic enterprises on both sides driving cooperation. Labour and vocational training partnerships are being actively promoted to meet Germany’s demand for skilled workers.



The Ambassador also emphasised the importance of early ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to unlock new opportunities. Vietnamese businesses are encouraged to leverage the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to expand exports to Germany, particularly in agriculture, textiles, and electronics. Meanwhile, German firms are encouraged to invest in new areas such as digital and energy transition, international financial centre, and large-scale infrastructure projects including high-speed rail, airports, and energy, sectors prioritised by Vietnam.



Beyond trade and investment, cooperation continues to expand in law and justice, science and technology, education, health, culture, society, and tourism. Germany is among Vietnam’s top ten markets in terms of visitor spending.



Cultural exchanges also play an important role. The Goethe-Institut in Hanoi remains a hub for German language teaching and cultural promotion. In recent years, art performances, exhibitions, culinary events, and traditional festivals organised by the Vietnamese community have helped present Vietnam’s image and enrich the multicultural landscape of German cities, particularly Berlin.



Towards a new phase of development



The year 2025 marks two important milestones: the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1975–2025) and the 14th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership (2011–2025). To celebrate, both countries have co-hosted a series of commemorative events aimed at deepening cooperation and exploring new areas of collaboration.



In July 2025, during her trip to Germany for the Global Women’s Summit and other bilateral activities, Vice President Xuan attended the unveiling of the Vietnam–Germany Bear statue at the Vietnamese Embassy. Symbolising Berlin as well as hospitality, strength, solidarity, and friendship, the statue reflects the spirit of bilateral ties.



On September 9, 2025, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany held a ceremony marking Vietnam’s 80th National Day (September 2, 1945) and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Marking five decades of ties, Vietnam and Germany look ahead to a future of more comprehensive and enduring partnership./.