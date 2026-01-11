Vietjet shifts domestic check-in at Tan Son Nhat from January 1

The relocation of check-in counters aims to better meet the travel needs of residents and visitors. Photo: VNA

Earlier, starting from December 13, 2025, Vietjet flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City to Thanh Hoa and Hanoi had already been relocated to this check-in area.



At Hall A of Terminal T1, Vietjet passengers can experience upgraded services with the application of modern technologies throughout the check-in process. The improvements are expected to help ease congestion and enhance passenger convenience, particularly during the upcoming peak travel period for public holidays and the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026.

Vietjet has notified passengers of the change and arranged clear signage as well as support staff at both Hall A and Hall B to guide travellers to the correct check-in area, ensuring a smooth, safe and convenient travel experience.

During the recent New Year 2026 holiday peak, Vietjet added 380 flights, equivalent to nearly 78,000 additional seats, on many key domestic routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with destinations such as Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Da Lat./.