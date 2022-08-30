Making news
Vietjet sales tickets to celebrate National Day
As many as 922,222 promotional tickets with up to 92% off are available for sales from 0:00 August 30, 2022 to 24:00 September 02, 2022. Passengers will enjoy a discount when booking Vietjet’s Eco tickets and applying promo code VIETJET29 at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app.
Promotional tickets are applied to all domestic routes across Vietnam with a flexible flight period from September 12, 2022 to March 26, 2023, excluding Tet and national holidays. In addition, customers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub or register online for the "Fly now - Pay later" program within only 3 minutes to enjoy flying without worrying about financial problems.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.