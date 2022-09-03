Vietjet resumes Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai route





The thrice weekly service between the two destinations now operates every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday with a flight time of two hours. Flights depart from HCM City at 11:25 and arrive in Chiang Mai at 13:30. Return flights take off at 14:30 in Chiang Mai and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 16:35. Tickets for the Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai flights are now available from just 6 USD at www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app.



“We are delighted to bring back the only direct service connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Chiang Mai as the travel restrictions have been lifted and travel momentum is picked up,” said Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son.

“The nonstop flights are to serve the increasing travel demand for leisure and pilgrimage during the year end season while promoting trade between the two countries and regionally. We will keep providing seamless connectivity with affordable fares and quality services for passengers to enjoy flying with Vietjet.”



Vietjet, together with Thai Vietjet, is the largest carrier operating between Vietnam and Thailand in terms of capacity, offering direct services from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City/ Da Nang to Bangkok and the only direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Phuket/Chiang Mai. The carrier's new Phu Quoc – Bangkok service will start commencing from October onwards.



Vietnam and Thailand have lifted all COVID-19- related arrival regulations. From October 2022, Thai government will increase the period of visa-free stay for tourists from over 50 countries including Vietnam, from 30 days to 45 days. /.