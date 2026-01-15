Vietjet remains among world’s safest airlines

A Vietjet Air aircraft. Photo: VNA

Vietjet Air continues to be recognised by AirlineRatings, a reputable international aviation safety and service assessment organisation, as one of the world’s safest airlines in 2026, alongside other leading low-cost carriers such as EasyJet, Southwest and Ryanair.



The airline has consistently maintained AirlineRatings’ highest safety rating of seven out of seven stars since 2018, underscoring its sustained efforts to ensure safe and reliable journeys for passengers.



Sharon Peterson, CEO of AirlineRatings.com, said that Vietjet Air has maintained steady growth while ensuring fleet consistency and high operational reliability. With a young fleet and a flawless safety record over 20 years of operations, Vietjet clearly demonstrates an operating model that places safety at its core. Vietnam’s aviation sector is also achieving its best-ever results in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) ssessments of safety, security and the efficiency of international air transport, he stated.



AirlineRatings evaluates 320 airlines worldwide based on a stringent set of criteria, including incident records, fleet age, pilot training standards and data from international safety audits. This year, the organisation placed greater emphasis on turbulence avoidance and a range of other specialised technical criteria.



Vietjet currently operates a modern, fuel-efficient fleet with a technical reliability rate of 99.72%, one of the highest in the region. The airline holds the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) certification, as well as the ISAGO certification for ground handling safety. It also actively participates in IATA programmes aimed at enhancing operational safety and pursues sustainable development through long-term investment in training, maintenance and engineering, contributing to the maintenance of the highest safety standards in the regional and global aviation industry.



Recently, Vietjet added 22 new aircraft to further expand its new, modern and fuel-efficient fleet, thereby improving operational efficiency.



AirlineRatings is an independent organisation specialising in the assessment of safety and quality across global airlines, based on multiple criteria including flight safety, passenger service and compliance with aviation principles and regulations. It provides valuable information to millions of travellers worldwide when choosing airlines, helps raise awareness of aviation safety standards, and is widely regarded as one of the industry’s leading benchmark authorities./.