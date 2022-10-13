Vietjet opens Phu Quoc – Bangkok direct flights

Thai Vietjet officially launched direct services between Phu Quoc resort island of Vietnam and Thailand’s capital city Bangkok on October 12, hoping to give a push to tourism recovery post-pandemic.



There will be four flights weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with each taking around 1 hour 15 minutes.



The new air route connecting Thailand and Vietnam will provide people from both countries another convenient and cost-saving choice for travelling, Woranate Laprabang said, adding that it will also enable foreign visitors to travel to Phu Quoc easily via Bangkok.



Vietjet’s new international services aim to further meet rising travel demand in the region and boost the recovery of international trade, tourism and aviation, he stated.



To celebrate the launch, Vietjet is offering promotional airfares, starting from just 299,000 VND (12.48 USD), on the Phu Quoc – Bangkok route, for all bookings from October 12 – 23.



Vietjet operates direct flights connecting Bangkok and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang and the only direct services from HCM City to Thailand’s Phuket and Chiang Mai./.