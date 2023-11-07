Vietjet opens direct route to Shanghai with tickets from only 0 VND

From December 1, 2023, there is one return-flight per day and 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) tickets every week to fly to Shanghai easily on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app.



With a flight time of just over 4 hours, flights from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City take off at 16:25 (local time) and land at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai at 21:30 (local time). Flights from Shanghai take off at 23:00 (local time) and land at 02:45 (local time) in Ho Chi Minh City.



Welcome the new route and celebrate the Singles' Day in China (November 11), Vietjet offers a “party” with millions of tickets from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), from now until November 11, 2023, on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. This promotion is applicable to all domestic and international routes with flexible flight time from December 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024 (except for peak periods such as holidays, summer, etc., depending on the nature of each route).



Double promotion, Vietjet offers a 200,000 VND e-Voucher (limited quantity and time available) to use in next trip for passengers booking international round-trip flights and registering an account successfully together with entering the PNR code on website https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/.



Shanghai, the city located on the Huangpu River, is one of the top famous cities in China that attracts tourists not only for its scenic landmarks, bustling shopping centers, and vibrant urban life but also for being a leading economic, financial, and logistics hub in China, as well as in the region and the world. The route connecting Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh City will create more opportunities for investment cooperation, economic and cultural exchanges, facilitating easy travel not only between Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai but also expanding further with Vietjet's flight network across various destinations in Asia and Australia.



Vietjet warmly welcomes passengers on flights with full of happiness and smiles. With Vietjet’s modern and eco-friendly fleet, professional and dedicated flight crews, passengers can enjoy delicious, hot and fresh organic meals from around the world, together with attractive performances at an altitude of 10,000 meters. Passengers having flights with Vietjet also receive complimentary Sky Care insurance and opportunities to accumulate points for attractive rewards through the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme./.