Vietjet offers promotional tickets on several int'l routes
The promotional airfares are available during three 'golden days' from April 5 to April 7. They are for routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia with a flexible travel period from April 12 to December 31.
Vietjet will provide all passengers with 15kg of free checked baggage when booking tickets from Vietnam to Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand on these promotional days, with the flight period until May 25.
Detailed information about flight schedules and entry and exit regulations is regularly updated on vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, and Vietjet Facebook fanpage.
The airline said it still offers free RT-PCR for all passengers who fly internationally with Vietjet./.