Vietjet offers promotional tickets on several Asian routes

Accordingly, from 0:00 of April 19 to 11:59 pm of April 25, passengers can freely hunt for tickets from 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees, on routes between Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, etc) and Japan (Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka), Taiwan (Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung), the RoK (Seoul, Busan), and Hong Kong.

The flight period is from May 7 to November 30.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

