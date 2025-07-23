Vietjet offers passengers on int'l flights 20kg free checked baggage from July 23-25

Passengers choosing to fly with Vietjet Eco tickets on international flights will receive an additional 20kg free checked baggage from July 23-25. (Photo: Courtesy of Vietjet)

To meet the increasing travel demand during this summer, Vietjet offers a promotion with tickets priced from only 0 VND (Excluded taxes and fees) and 20kg free checked baggage for international flights (Terms & Conditions).

Accordingly, from 0:00 on July 23 to 23:00 on July 25, 2025, thousands of Eco tickets priced from only 0 VND (Excluded taxes and fees) are available for sale on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion applies to all domestic and international routes with flight times from September 4, 2025 to May 20, 2026 (Terms & Conditions).

In addition, passengers choosing to fly with Vietjet Eco tickets on international flights will also receive an additional 20kg free checked baggage, helping passengers to easily travel at a cost-effective price and with comfortable, full luggage. More specifically, from now until September 30, 2025, Vietjet also offers free SkyFi eSIM to all passengers flying Business, SkyBoss on flights from Vietnam to Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China) (Terms & Conditions).

On every flight, passengers will enjoy a complete and joyful experience with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, served by a professional, dedicated flight crew, enjoy a rich culinary menu with fresh hot meals such as Pho Thin, Banh Mi, Vietnamese iced coffee, Milo shake, milk tea... and enjoy unique cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Whether you’re into relaxing getaways, exciting adventures or new experiences, Vietjet has the perfect destination for your vibe with irresistible promotions and a seamless journey. Don’t miss your chance to grab hot summer flight deals with Vietjet!