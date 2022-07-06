Making news
Vietjet offers golden week with promotional tickets on domestic, int’l routes
Promotional tickets from only 7,700 VND is available for sale from 0:00 on July 7 to 23:59 on July 13 at the website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile apps, Facebook at www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (section “Booking”). In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.
The promotional tickets are applied on both domestic routes across Vietnam and attractive international tourist, resort, shopping and exploring destinations in India, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia (Bali), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and etc. with flexible flight periods from August 15, 2022 to March 26, 2023, excluding national holidays and Tet.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.