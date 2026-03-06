Vietjet offers free luggage, gold prize draw in March promotion

A Vietjet Air aircraft. Photo: VNA

Tickets booked through the airline’s website or mobile application during the promotional period will be eligible for travel between April 1 and August 1, the company said in a statement on March 5.



The promotion also includes ticket discounts of up to 83% to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.



The airline said passengers purchasing tickets from now until May 19 will also receive an entry code for a lucky draw campaign titled 'Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold'. The top prize is one tael of 999.9 gold, along with other rewards.



Vietjet said the offer applies to routes linking Vietnam with destinations including the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and Japan, which travellers can visit during the spring blossom season.



The carrier also highlighted routes to Australian cities including Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, as well as destinations in Laos, Cambodia and Thailand, during traditional festivals like the Songkran water festival./.