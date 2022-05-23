Making news
Vietjet offers free borderless flying to SEA Games 31 football champions
The two teams won the gold medals in football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by Vietnam, thus successfully defending their SEA Games championship and marking the second time that both the male and female football teams won the SEA Games.
With the philosophy of bringing good values to the community and society, the Sovico group always pays attention and accompanies Vietnam sports and tournaments.
