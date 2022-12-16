Making news
Vietjet offers flights connecting Da Nang and India’s Ahmedabad
With four return flights every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, Vietjet offers opportunities to experience unprecedented flights with prices from only 239,000 VND (10.15 USD at current exchange rate) per leg for more than four flying hours.
The prices can be even better when you hunt for 0 VND tickets to fly with Vietjet in three golden days of promotion every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, applying for all routes connecting Vietnam and India.
Flight tickets are available for sale on website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app and Vietjet’s official ticket offices and agents worldwide.
The beautiful and ancient Ahmedabad has its own unique features, with architectural works from ancient to modern including Bhadra Fort, Swaminarayan temple, or Hathee Singh Jain. The Calico Textile Museum, which owns one of the most complete collections of antique textiles in the world, is also a must-see when you come to Ahmedabad.
Meanwhile, people and tourists from India can now easily visit "the most livable city in Vietnam" – Da Nang, from where they can experience a heritage journey through heritage sites in central Vietnam, discover beautiful beaches and luxurious resorts, and experience the unique culture, art and cuisine of Vietnam.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./