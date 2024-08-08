Vietjet offers Eco tickets 88% off on double day 8/8

A Vietjet plane. Photo: Vietjet

To show appreciation for passengers on double day 8/8 and welcome the 200 millionth passenger, Vietjet offers millions of Eco tickets up to 88% off on all domestic and international routes.



For one day only, from 00:00 to 23:59 on 8/8/2024, passengers can apply the promo code VJ88 when booking tickets on www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app to receive an immediate 88% discount on Eco tickets. Booking your flights with Vietjet now to enjoy flying across Vietnam and the world with travel dates from September 4, 2024 to May 22, 2025.



With an 88% discount on Eco tickets, passengers can explore exciting destinations in beautiful Australia with its five largest cities: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide; enchanting India with major cities Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kochi; the vast wonders of China with top destinations Shanghai, Xi'an, and Chengdu, along with Vietjet's extensive network of routes across the Asia-Pacific region.

To enhance the great experience on flights, Vietjet continues to pamper passengers with free Sky Care insurance, a lucky draw programme, and points accumulation for rewards with Vietjet SkyJoy from over 250 leading brands. Additionally, a green gourmet feast with a variety of delicious hot meals and beverages like Pho Thin, Bun Bo Hue, Vietnamese Banh mi, iced milk coffee, and international culinary delights will be served by professional cabin crews on modern new aircraft along with numerous unique cultural and artistic preformances specially designed for Vietjet passengers.



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.