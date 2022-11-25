Making news
Vietjet offers double promotions to celebrate biggest shopping season
From November 25-28, hundreds of thousands Vietjet Eco tickets with up to 99% discount, excluding taxes and fees, will be opened for sale to passengers buying tickets and applying the “BLACKFRIDAY2022” code at the official website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.
Promotional tickets are applied on all domestic and international routes with a flexible flight time from December 15, 2022 to April 20, 2023, excluding Tet and national holidays. In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.
Jubilantly doubling promotions, welcoming more happiness, passengers also have the opportunity to get a 200,000 VND voucher (see detailed terms and conditions at: evoucher.vietjetair.com) when booking tickets with Vietjet, successfully paying and registering information at the website evoucher.vietjetair.com during the four golden days of the promotion.
Vietjet is ready to welcome passengers on flights that carrying happiness and smiles with the new and modern fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, high-class products, services and utilities, fresh and hot meals along with many cultural and artistic performances on the altitude of 10,000 meters.
Enjoy more impressive and unforgettable flights with Vietjet on once-in-a-lifetime double promotions. Let’s book Vietjet tickets for upcoming vacations with your friend, family and relatives this year-end and the spring travels to welcome the new year 2023 now.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.