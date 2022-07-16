Vietjet named among Top 10 Best Low-cost Airlines

Vietjet has been named for two international awards, the ‘Value Airline of the Year’ and the ‘Top 10 Best Low-cost Airlines” for 2022 by AirlineRatings, the world’s renowned airline safety and product rating website.



The awards recognize the airline’s combination of expansive flight network, low fares, diversified services, clever promotion approaches and personalized options for busy and highly demanding passengers from all walks of life.



“Vietjet has been praised for its customer-centric strategy as the airline constantly expands flight network, offers diversified flight schedules and stays ahead of airfare competitions. The carrier is also recognized for its massive investment into new and modern fleet, technology adoption and pre-flight and in-flight services to meet passengers’ evolving travel demand,” said Airlineratings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas.



Besides Vietjet, this year’s AirlineRatings Top 10 list also highlights other notable low-cost peers such as Ryanair, Fly Dubai, Southwest and EasyJet, etc. thanks to their excellent performances and contribution to affordable travelling and add-on values for their customers in the post-pandemic recovery.



AirlineRatings also rates Vietjet at seven-star level, the highest ranking for aviation safety in the world for five consecutive years since 2018 and “the world’s Top 10 safest low-cost airlines for 2022” among 385 global airlines.



AirlineRatings rates the safety, in-flight product, and COVID-19 compliance of 385 airlines using its unique seven-star rating system. It has been used by millions of passengers from 195 countries and has become the industry standard for safety, product, and COVID-19 rating.



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.