Vietjet launches "Double day, incredible sale" programme on June 6 (Photo: Vietjetair)

Budget carrier Vietjet has beaten the heat this summer with an incredible double day promotion from Vietjet, millions promotion codes offering up to 66% off Eco tickets, available exclusively on June 6 at www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app.

Accordingly, from 00:00 to 23:59 on June 6, 2024, when booking tickets on the website www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app, customers can apply the promo code VJ66 to immediately receive a discount of up to 66% on Eco tickets on all domestic and international routes with flight time from September 4 to December 18, 2024.

On this summer, Vietjet increased 1.4 million tickets across its domestic and international tourism routes, increased flight frequencies, and opened new routes to serve travel enthusiasts discovery the beautiful Australia (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide), the lively India (Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi), the vast wonders of China (Shanghai, Xi'an, Chengdu), as well as other famous tourist cities.

Passengers can immerse themselves in the summer festivals, savor the diverse cuisines, and enjoy the captivating music concerts.

Vietjet is also offering its premium Business class with priority check-in, dedicated lanes, luxurious lounge access with a gourmet green feast featuring fresh, hot and nutritious dishes, 60kg checked baggage, including a set of golf clubs, private cabin space, and flatbed seats. From now until June 14, Business class fares have never been better, with a promotional discount of up to 50% when using the code SBJUNE50.

All passengers flying with Vietjet will also receive free SkyCare travel insurance, passengers are fully insured on the entire flight journey with benefits including reimbursement of medical expenses incurred due to accidents or illnesses, flight-related problems (including flight delay, baggage delay, baggage loss or damage, lost travel documents), and global travel and medical support services 24/7.

Additionally, passengers flying with Vietjet this summer will have the opportunity to earn points and redeem rewards through the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program and participate in "win every day".

Vietjet welcomes people and tourists to enjoy on fun-filled summer flights with Vietjet modern, eco-friendly fleet, being served by professional and dedicated cabin crews, heartfelt services, indulge in the essence of Vietnamese and international cuisine with a diverse menu and a green feast with fresh and delicious hot meals, such as Pho Thin, Vietnamese Banh mi... and various special cultural and artistic programs with Vietjet at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.