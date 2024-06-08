Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietjet launches Hanoi-Sydney route

Vietjet on June 7 inaugurated a new route connecting Hanoi with the Australian port city of Sydney.
  Delegates at the launch of Vietjet’s Sydney to Hanoi route. Photo courtesy of Vietjet  

For its seventh route to the Oceanian country, the Vietnamese airline uses the wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft for two round-trip flights on Wednesday and Saturday each week.

A Vietjet representative said that the new route facilitates travel, tourism, investment, economic and trade exchanges, education, and family visits between the two cities. Additionally, it expands the carrier’s extensive flight network.

Earlier, the first flight from Hanoi to Melbourne by Vietjet landed on June 4. On this route, two round-trip flights using the wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft are operated weekly on Tuesday and Saturday.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said since the carrier’s first flight to Australia in April 2023, it has continuously expanded the network, linking Ho Chi Minh City to the five largest Australian cities of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide./.

