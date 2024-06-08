Making news
Vietjet launches Hanoi-Sydney route
A Vietjet representative said that the new route facilitates travel, tourism, investment, economic and trade exchanges, education, and family visits between the two cities. Additionally, it expands the carrier’s extensive flight network.
Earlier, the first flight from Hanoi to Melbourne by Vietjet landed on June 4. On this route, two round-trip flights using the wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft are operated weekly on Tuesday and Saturday.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said since the carrier’s first flight to Australia in April 2023, it has continuously expanded the network, linking Ho Chi Minh City to the five largest Australian cities of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide./.